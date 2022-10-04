Kerala CM extends Vijayadashami wishes; says knowledge is weapon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended Mahanavami-Vijayadashami greetings to the people of the State, saying knowledge is the weapon for creating a society free of hardships and injustice.

Extending wishes, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the festival brings to everyone's life the radiance of joy, harmony and prosperity.

''My hearty wishes to the people on #MahaNavami. May the celebration of #MahaNavami2022 bring to our lives,the radiance of joy , harmony and prosperity,'' he tweeted.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, urged people to imbibe the spirit of the Mahanavami festival, which is being celebrated today, and join hands for a better tomorrow filled with virtue and equality.

''Knowledge is the weapon for creating a society free of hardships and injustice...Mahanavami-Vijayadashami wishes to all,'' Vijayan said. ''Vijayadashami'', dedicated to Goddess Saraswathi, the deity of learning, would mark the end of the annual nine-day-long Navaratri festival on Wednesday.

The auspicious day is observed as the day of 'Vidyarambham', the beginning of learning, in the southern State.

Children, along with their parents, would gather in large numbers at temples, schools, and cultural centres where arrangements would be made for the 'ezhuthiniruthu' (initiation ceremony).

