UK's Kwarteng says fiscal plan still due to be published Nov. 23 - GB News

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has said his medium-term fiscal plan will be published on Nov. 23 and not brought forward, GB News reported on Tuesday.

The GB News report cited an interview with Kwarteng but did not quote him directly.

Asked about the report, a government source said the government was considering bringing the date forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)