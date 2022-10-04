Safety during festivals among top priorities: Adityanath

Left Menu

Safety should be among the top priorities during the festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday.Adityanath was attending a Navmi pujan - performed on the last day of the nine-day festival.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:19 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Safety should be among the top priorities during the festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday.

Adityanath was attending a 'Navmi pujan' - performed on the last day of the nine-day festival. He also performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath temple ''Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during festival season,'' he said.

''The worshipping of Goddess Durga during nine days twice a year is symbolic of Sanatan Dharma's respect for women power and girls. Kanya Pujan on Navami marks the importance of 'Matri shakti','' Adityanath said while underlining the importance of women in 'Sanatan Dharma'.

''Navratri and Vijayadashami remind us that following the path of truth, righteousness and justice always leads to victory,'' he said.

He said the 'Navratri' celebrations were not organised on a grand scale in the past two years due to COVID-19, but by the goddess' grace, this year the pandemic is under control and the celebrations are being done with great fervour.

After the Bhadohi fire incident in which five persons were killed during Durga Pooja celebrations, CM said safety measures are being given utmost importance at all the 'pandals' and temples during the festival by the administration.

At the same time, he also urged the public to celebrate safely and responsibly.

''The puja committees should ensure compliance with all types of safety standards including cleanliness, and fire safety. No mismanagement or stampede-like situation should arise,'' he said.

