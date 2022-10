UK adds one designation under Russian sanction regime

The British government said on Tuesday it had imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on Sergei Yeliseyev as part of its broader sanctions against Russia.

The government said Yeliseyev was deputy prime minister of Kaliningrad and was involved in "destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)