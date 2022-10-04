Biden affirms U.S. support for Japan after North Korea missile launch
U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced Washington's "ironclad commitment" to Japan's defense during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the White House said.
The two leaders jointly condemned the missile test, and confirmed they would work closely with South Korea and the international community to coordinate an immediate and longer-term response, the White House said in a statement.
