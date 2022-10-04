Ukraine's central bank governor tenders resignation, citing health reasons

Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, he said in Facebook post, citing health reasons.

"Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.

"I have addressed to the president a request to accept my resignation."

