Ukraine's central bank governor tenders resignation, citing health reasons
Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:06 IST
Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, he said in Facebook post, citing health reasons.
"Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
"I have addressed to the president a request to accept my resignation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyrylo Shevchenko
- Ukraine
- National Bank
Advertisement