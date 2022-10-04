White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner
The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the United States had yet to receive a serious response to the offer. "We need to see a serious counter-offer," she said.
