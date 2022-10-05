Left Menu

Biden to visit IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:34 IST
Biden to visit IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday

U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022