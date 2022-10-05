Biden to visit IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday

U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

