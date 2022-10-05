Biden to visit IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:34 IST
U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said.
Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Joe Biden
- White House
- America
- Hudson Valley
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar holds talks with Serbian counterpart, says New York during UNGA is "full of friends"
New York judge takes up review of documents FBI seized at Trump's home
Abu Dhabi T10: Yuvraj named mentor of New York Strikers franchise, Pollard named icon player
As the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
Minister Jitendra Singh arrives in New York for 5-day summit