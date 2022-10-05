Locked doors, steep stairs main problems during Indonesia's deadly stadium riot - president

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that the main problem during a soccer stampede that killed at least 131 people in East Java province at the weekend was "locked doors and steep stairs".

Speaking during a visit to the stadium where the disaster took place, he said he expected a safety assessment of all stadia in Indonesia to be completed in one month.

