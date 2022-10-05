Left Menu

Ethiopia's Tigray leader invited to peace talks in S. Africa

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:23 IST
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen by The Associated Press.

If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation.

The letter from the chair of the African Union Commission says the AU-convened talks would be "aimed at laying the foundation for a structured and sustained mediation" between the two sides toward a "durable resolution of the conflict." The spokesman for the Tigray forces, Getachew Reda, could not immediately be reached on Wednesday. The spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to questions.

The letter says the talks would be facilitated by AU special envoy and former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo with the support of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

