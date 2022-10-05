TRS general body meet underway, name change imminent

The crucial general body meeting of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to change the party name to herald its national push in politics kicked off on Wednesday at the party headquarters here.

While the meet is underway, the party is expected to pass a resolution soon to rechristen TRS as 'Bharata Rashtra Samiti' (BRS) to venture into national politics.

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier reached Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, from his camp office-cum-official residence. En route, he was accorded a grand welcome by the party activists.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and other JD(S) leaders and Tamil Nadu's VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, who came at the invitation of Rao, had breakfast at 'Pragati Bhavan', the Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence.

Earlier in the day, Rao, also known as KCR, performed puja on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami along with his family members at the Pragati Bhavan.

