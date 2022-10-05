TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samiti

Left Menu

Telanganas ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti TRS on Wednesday changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti BRS, heralding the partys foray into national politics.A resolution to this effect was passed at the partys general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the partys general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS. TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

