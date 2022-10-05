Left Menu

Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to power both in state, Centre: PM

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls but his government lays stones and also inaugurates projects.

Development in Himachal Pradesh, he said, has been possible as people have voted the BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Luhnu ground after inaugurating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College here, Modi said Himachal Pradesh plays crucial role in 'rashtra raksha' (saving nation) and now with AIIMS at Bilaspur, it will also play a pivotal role in 'jeevan raksha' (saving lives). The prime minister's rally here comes ahead of assembly elections in the state which are slated to be held within the next two months. PTI DJI DV DV

