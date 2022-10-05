Protesters disrupt British PM Truss's speech at party conference
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Protesters bearing a Greenpeace sign disrupted a speech by British Prime Minister Liz Truss at a conference of the ruling Conservative Party on Wednesday.
Two protesters held up a sign reading "Who Voted For This? Greenpeace," before they were led away by security personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greenpeace
- Liz Truss
- Conservative Party
Advertisement