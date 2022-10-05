British PM Truss says she will lower tax burden
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would lower the country's tax burden in a speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday, adding that the Conservatives would always be the party of low taxes.
"We will lower our tax burden," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party's
- Conservatives
- British
- Liz Truss
Advertisement