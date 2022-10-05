Left Menu

British PM Truss says she will lower tax burden

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:03 IST
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would lower the country's tax burden in a speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday, adding that the Conservatives would always be the party of low taxes.

"We will lower our tax burden," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

