British PM Truss vows she will fight against "anti-growth coalition"
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Trust said on Wednesday that she would not allow "the anti-growth coalition", including the opposition Labour Party and trade unions, to stop the country from progressing.
"I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back," she said in a speech to the annual conference of the Conservative Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Labour Party
- British
Advertisement