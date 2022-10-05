Left Menu

British PM Truss vows she will fight against "anti-growth coalition"

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Trust said on Wednesday that she would not allow "the anti-growth coalition", including the opposition Labour Party and trade unions, to stop the country from progressing.

"I will not allow the anti-growth coalition to hold us back," she said in a speech to the annual conference of the Conservative Party.

