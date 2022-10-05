Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi offers prayers at temple in Mysuru district on Vijayadashami

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:37 IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday offered prayers at a temple in H D Kote Assembly segment here, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, which is currently on a two-day break for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami (Tuesday and Wednesday), is staying in a private resort here.

''Smt. Sonia Gandhi offering #Dussehra Prayers at Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur Village in H.D.Kote Assembly, Karnataka today. Simple, serene & sincere - away from politicking & in the true spirit of #vijaydashami . #Dusshera2022,'' AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet along with pictures.

She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two-day break.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

