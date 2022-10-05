Left Menu

Danish prime minister calls Nov 1 parliament election

Denmark is currently the focal point of a global political crisis after two pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea last week suffered damage in what world leaders have called an act of sabotage.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election to be held on Nov. 1 as recent opinion polls suggest the outcome of the vote is too close to call. "We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre line," the prime minister said in a speech.

Frederiksen, 44, became Denmark's youngest-ever prime minister in 2019 after promising to improve welfare services that had been eroded by liberal economic reforms since the beginning of the century. Recent opinion polls show a near dead heat between Frederiksen's Social Democratic minority government and left-wing parties supporting it, and a right-wing bloc led by either the Conservative or the Liberal party.

Many political analysts had expected Frederiksen to make the announcement on Wednesday to preempt a vote of no confidence in her administration by one of her allies. Denmark is currently the focal point of a global political crisis after two pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea last week suffered damage in what world leaders have called an act of sabotage.

