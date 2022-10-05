Putin says Russia has "great respect" for Ukrainian people, despite "current situation"
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a televised meeting with teachers on Wednesday that Russia has "great respect" for the Ukrainian people, despite what he called "the current situation".
Referring to the four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions that he declared Russian territory on Friday, Putin said he expected the situation there to "stabilise".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Russian-installed authorities
Applied Cloud Computing partners with Snowflake to expand its data capabilities
Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination
Putin ally backs separatist referendums in Ukraine