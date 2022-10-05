Left Menu

Putin says Russia has "great respect" for Ukrainian people, despite "current situation"

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a televised meeting with teachers on Wednesday that Russia has "great respect" for the Ukrainian people, despite what he called "the current situation".

Referring to the four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions that he declared Russian territory on Friday, Putin said he expected the situation there to "stabilise".

