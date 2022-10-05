US Domestic News Roundup: Lawmakers press U.S. Commerce for tougher checks on semiconductor chip subsidies; Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks - survey and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Lawmakers press U.S. Commerce for tougher checks on semiconductor chip subsidies

A group of Democratic lawmakers wants the U.S. Commerce Department to take additional steps to ensure semiconductor companies do not use government subsidies to conduct stock buybacks. In August, President Joe Biden signed legislation providing $52 billion in government funding to boost semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks - survey

Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month to be released on Wednesday. The survey asked 2,002 American adults between Sept. 2 and 8 about U.S. foreign policy and the global role of America. It found 78.8% of respondents, an increase from last year, think Washington should continue to pursue talks to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon in the near future.

Republicans have edge on crime, immigration ahead of U.S. midterms: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. voters prefer Republicans over Democrats for solving immigration and crime problems, suggesting the Republican emphasis on border security and fighting crime could help it in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The poll, conducted Sept. 27-Oct. 3, underscores the advantages Republicans have ahead of the elections when they are favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and could take the Senate as well.

Biden approval slips to 40%, Reuters/Ipsos finds

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating edged lower this week and was close to the lowest level of his presidency, with just five weeks to go before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, down from 41% a week earlier.

Biden to tour storm-damaged Florida, meet with DeSantis

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday and pledge support to help the state recover from Hurricane Ian during a visit that includes a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible rival in the 2024 presidential race. The Democratic president and the Republican governor are at odds over scores of issues, including climate change, which experts blame for Florida's increasingly wet, windy and intense hurricanes.

Michigan judge drops charges against 7 ex-state and city officials in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge on Tuesday threw out felony charges against seven former state and local officials in connection with the Flint water scandal, ruling that the indictments brought against the individuals were invalid due to a procedural error. Under state-appointed managers, the government of Flint, a majority-Black city, switched its water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River to cut costs in 2014. Corrosive river water caused lead to leach from the pipes, exposing thousands of children to lead poisoning and leading to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

U.S. senators ask Starbucks for information about union dealings

Four U.S. Senators have asked Starbucks to disclose how much the coffee chain has spent on lawyers and consulting fees to counter the growing union membership at hundreds of its locations in the United States. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal, all Democrats, and independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, sent their request in a letter late Tuesday to Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz and its board of directors. According to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters, they cited "reports that Starbucks is engaging in illegal union-busting tactics" and asked Starbucks to respond within a month.

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into his handling of government records. Trump filed an emergency request asking the justices to block part of a lower court's ruling that prevented an independent arbiter requested by Trump, known as a special master, from vetting more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among 11,000 records seized by FBI agents at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

Exclusive-Biden to nominate U.S. surgeon general to join WHO executive board -official

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Murthy has served as the top U.S. doctor under Biden and under former President Barack Obama. He will continue in that role while taking on the WHO position if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Police say suspected serial killer 'on a mission' after 6 murders in California

Police in Stockton, California, on Tuesday, released surveillance video footage of a person sought for questioning in connection with a string of six murders and said the crimes could be the work of a serial killer "on a mission." The cases, which have left residents of the Northern California city on edge, have been linked by forensic ballistics evidence, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told a news conference.

