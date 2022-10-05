PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's daughter flies to London to meet him after removal of name from no-fly list

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday left the country for London to unite with her father after her name was removed from the no-fly list after three years.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president left the country within 24 hours after the Lahore High Court's (LHC) office returned her passport after she surrendered it in 2019 in a money laundering case.

Last week the Islamabad High Court also acquitted her in the Aven­field apartments (in London) corruption case in which she was handed a seven-year prison term for abetment in the alleged “concealment of the properties of her father”.

The 48-year-old PML-N leader is eligible to contest the election after being acquitted in the Avenfield case.

Talking to reporters at the Lahore airport, Maryam Nawaz said she was eager to see her father in London.

To a question as to whether or not her father who has been self-exiled in the UK since November 2019 after getting bail on ''medical grounds'' would return along with her in November or December, Maryam said: “I wish he returns with me.'' Nawaz Sharif may finalise the plan for his return once he gets relief in the Al-Azizia case in which he is facing seven-year imprisonment.

Maryam believes that after her acquittal in the Avenfield case, the PML-N founder, sentenced to 10 years in this reference to the National Accountability Bureau would also get relief (acquittal) after filing an application.

On Tuesday, at a press conference, Maryam indirectly took on the Islamabad High Court for ''pardoning'' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ousted premier Imran Khan in a contempt of court case.

''I respect Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for pardoning Imran Khan but I want to tell the judiciary respectfully that generosity cannot be shown to people like Imran as they feel more encouraged,'' she said.

She also claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician had met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Presidency last month and tried to get relief in the case.

Khan had neither denied nor confirmed the meeting in a TV interview recently.

