Left Menu

RSS leader's comments should be taken in right spirit: Muthalik

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Wednesday said the RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabales recent comments on the economic disparity and inequality in the country should be taken in the right spirit and the BJP should come out with reforms.Addressing reporters in Udupi, Muthalik said, Hosabales comments should be welcomed by the BJP and the party should travel on the reformation path. Muthalik said the RSS general secretary had spoken about the country with concern and pain.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:38 IST
RSS leader's comments should be taken in right spirit: Muthalik
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Wednesday said the RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent comments on the economic disparity and inequality in the country should be taken in the right spirit and the BJP should come out with reforms.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Muthalik said, “Hosabale’s comments should be welcomed by the BJP and the party should travel on the reformation path.” Muthalik said the RSS general secretary had spoken about the country with concern and pain. He did not show any anger or pass out a wrong message. He is not a politician and one cannot say that he had gone against the BJP. The Sene chief said the ruling party’s mistakes need to be told. Otherwise, there is the danger of BJP leaders presuming that whatever they do is right.

Muthalik said Hosabale, who holds the second important position in the RSS, had spoken about the reality in the country after research and study and it should be taken in the right spirit.

The Sene leader alleged that Congress, with their appeasement politics, was responsible for promoting terrorist activities in the country led by Muslim extremists.

Muthalik said he does not subscribe to the views of some RSS leaders that the Muslims in the country can be convinced to change their hearts. “Some leaders may think so, but I think it is impossible.'' Muthalik said the pro-PFI writings seen on the road at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district threatening RSS workers proved that the outfit is still active. The Hindus should cooperate with the police to tackle the anti-social elements, he urged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022