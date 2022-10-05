Turkey summons Swedish envoy over "insulting content" about Erdogan on TV -Anadolu

The Swedish ambassador was summoned to Turkey's foreign ministry over "insulting content" about President Tayyip Erdogan aired on Swedish state television, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom was told that the "impertinent and ugly expression and images" about Erdogan and Turkey were unacceptable, Anadolu said.

The move comes as a Swedish delegation was expected in Ankara to discuss details about the extradition of people Turkey regards as terrorists, which Ankara says is a condition to approve Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO.

