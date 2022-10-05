Biden disappointed by 'shortsighted' cut by OPEC+, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden is calling on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut, the White House said on Wednesday.
Biden will also continue to direct releases from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve as necessary, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement.
