Kumaraswamy backs KCR’s efforts to earn people’s confidence through development

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:16 IST
Hyderabad, Oct. 5 (PTI): Wishing all success to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s future political career, senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he would back KCR's efforts to gain the confidence of the people of the country through development rather than political revenge.

An official release from Rao’s office quoted Kumaraswamy as saying that Rao is a visionary leader, who is necessary for the development of the country.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister was present when Rao announced the resolution to rename TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

“Abuse of power has been going on at the Centre for the past seven years. KCR decided to give a firm answer to that. But we support CM KCR's efforts to gain the confidence of the people of the country through development rather than political revenge,” Kumaraswamy said.

Without any self interest, KCR wanted to expand Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi only for the sake of nation building, he claimed.

VCK party supremo and MP Thirumavalavan said CM Rao is a visionary leader and everyone should work together with the aim of defeating the BJP in the coming period, a separate release from Rao’s office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

