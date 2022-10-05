Left Menu

We will not withdraw support to coalition govt in Meghalaya: BJP leader

I have informed our central leadership about the matter, Mawrie said.The BJP, with two MLAs, is an ally of the National Peoples Party-led coalition government in the state.The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has 48 MLAs, including 23 of the NPP, in the 60-member assembly.Referring to several corruption charges against the coalition government, Ao had said last month the saffron camp is examining the complaints.Our workers have been instructed to collect evidence.

BJP leader Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday asserted that it will continue to support the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, amid speculations of the saffron party withdrawing support to the coalition. Shullai’s comments come almost a month after BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao said the party will soon take a call on whether to continue its support to the NPP-led MDA government in the state, following allegations of corruption against the Conrad K Sangma dispensation.

“The BJP will not withdraw from the alliance, and will complete its stipulated term in the coalition,” Shullai told PTI.

Sanbor was seconded by the party's Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie, who claimed that Ao had made the remark without consulting other state leaders.

Shullai, who is also a cabinet minister, said withdrawing support to the government at this juncture would create a wrong perception among its supporters.

“He (Ao) did not consult the state leaders. I have informed our central leadership about the matter,” Mawrie said.

The BJP, with two MLAs, is an ally of the National People’s Party-led coalition government in the state.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has 48 MLAs, including 23 of the NPP, in the 60-member assembly.

Referring to several corruption charges against the coalition government, Ao had said last month the saffron camp is examining the complaints.

“Our workers have been instructed to collect evidence. If required, central agencies will probe the allegations,” he had said.

