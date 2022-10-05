Former Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes tests after feeling unwell
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent tests after feeling ill during prayers on the Jewish Day of Atonement, his office said in a statement on Wednesday. He underwent a series of tests on site that came out normal and he now feels well," the statement said. Netanyahu will undergo further checks at a hospital "to remove any doubt," it added.
Netanyahu will undergo further checks at a hospital "to remove any doubt," it added. The former premier, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, heads a bloc of right-wing and ultra-religious parties ahead of a general election on Nov. 1. He has vowed to make a comeback despite standing trial for corruption charges that he denies.
