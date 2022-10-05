Would RSS appoint a woman as Sarsanghchalak, asks Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over its chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks at a Dussehra rally in Nagpur, asking whether a leopard can ever change its spots.

Tagging a media report on Bhagwat's remarks at the Dussehra event in which he batted for women's rights, Singh asked whether the RSS would appoint a woman as Sarsanghchalak.

''Is RSS changing? Can a Leopard ever change its spots? If they are really serious about changing the basics of RSS' character, I have few questions to Mohan Bhagwat ji? Would they give up their Agenda of Hindu Rashtra?'' the senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

Would they appoint a woman as Sarsanghchalak and would the next Sarsanghchalak be a ''non Konkast/Chitpawan/Brahmin'', he asked.

''Would an OBC/SC/ST Sarsanghchalak be acceptable to rank and file of Sarsanghchalak? Would they register RSS? Would they have regular membership of RSS?'' he asked.

Singh also questioned whether the RSS would open its membership to minorities.

''If the answer to all my questions/doubts are clarified positively I shall have no problem with RSS!! Mohan Bhagwat ji if you can do it I shall become your admirer!!'' he tweeted.

During the rally, Bhagwat said India should frame a well thought out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic ''imbalance'', as he also asserted there was no danger to minorities.

Speaking at the annual RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat called for women empowerment and covered a wide range of issues, from ''Hindu Rashtra'', education, self-reliance to India's help to crisis-hit Sri Lanka and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict during his more than 60-minute-long address.

