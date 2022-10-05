Left Menu

CM Shinde's Dussehra speech was only about justifying his coup, offered nothing to state: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes speech at a Dussehra rally here did not offer anything to the state. In a statement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, After almost 100 days in office, chief minister Eknath Shindes speech was hollow on specifics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:27 IST
CM Shinde's Dussehra speech was only about justifying his coup, offered nothing to state: NCP
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech at a Dussehra rally here did not offer anything to the state. In a statement, Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, “After almost 100 days in office, chief minister Eknath Shinde's speech was hollow on specifics. There was nothing for Mumbai or Maharashtra but the speech was only about self-glorification and justification of his coup.'' The Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena held its own Dussehra rally at the MMRDA ground here earlier in the evening.

The government has no development roadmap for the state and hence CM Shinde could not announce a single welfare scheme in his speech, the NCP spokesperson claimed.

The chief minister has to justify his coup -- which brought down the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in June -- as he knows in his heart that the people have not accepted him, Tapase added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
3
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States
4
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022