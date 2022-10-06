LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Trailblazing Brazilian trans lawmakers face more conservative Congress

The latest in Latin American politics today: Trailblazing Brazilian trans lawmakers face more conservative Congress

SAO PAULO - Erika Hilton, a 29-year-old Sao Paulo city council member, just made history as one of the first two transgender lawmakers elected this week to Brazil's Congress. But the victory is bittersweet, Hilton said, after a stronger-than-expected showing by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies in Sunday's general election consolidated a robust right-wing coalition among her future colleagues, who she said have voiced transphobic sentiments.

"I'm concerned about the composition of Congress right now and the possibility of Bolsonaro's re-election," said Hilton, whose religious parents threw her out of the house at 14, leaving her to work for several years as a sex worker. Peru Marxist party wins mayoral races near MMG's troubled Las Bambas copper mine

LIMA - Peruvian Marxist party Peru Libre has won mayoral elections in five districts next to MMG Ltd's massive Las Bambas copper mine, with one new mayor-elect telling Reuters he hopes to serve as "mediator" to end social conflicts. Luis Ivan Cruz was elected in a Sunday vote, becoming the new mayor-elect of Challhuahuacho, the town closest to Las Bambas, the world's No. 2 copper producer.

Cruz belongs to the same party that helped elect Peruvian President Pedro Castillo last year. The party is considered a foe of mining executives and had a strong showing near Las Bambas, but weak results elsewhere in regional elections all over Peru. Brazil's Bolsonaro accuses institutes of interfering in democracy

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election at the end of October, accused polling institutes of interfering in democracy and asked the companies responsible for the polls not to again bet against him in the second round. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

