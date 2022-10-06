Musk, Twitter may reach deal to end court battle as early as Wednesday -source

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc may reach an agreement to end their litigation as soon as Wednesday and clear the way for the world's richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, a source familiar with the litigation told Reuters. Musk, who is also chief executive officer of electric car maker Tesla Inc, proposed to Twitter late on Monday he would change course and abide by his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share if Twitter dropped its litigation against him.

Twitter's legal team, however, has yet to accept the agreement and the judge said she was preparing for the looming trial. "The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay. I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial set to begin on Oct. 17, 2022," wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge on Delaware's Court of Chancery, in a Wednesday court filing.

Musk's proposal on Monday included a condition that the deal closing was pending the receipt of the necessary debt financing. The potential agreement would likely remove that condition, said the source, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential. Twitter's legal team and lawyers for Musk updated the judge on Tuesday with their attempts to try to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.

An attorney representing a proposed class action against Musk on behalf of Twitter shareholders wrote to McCormick to say Musk should be required to make a "substantial deposit" in case he again reneges on his commitment to close. Musk should also be liable for interest for delays in closing the deal, said the letter from attorney Michael Hanrahan. Musk is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, Texas, which provided Twitter leverage in talks to close the deal.

Musk canceled a deposition in late September, citing concerns about a Twitter attorney's possible exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. Shares of Twitter closed 1.3% lower at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday hit its highest level since Musk and Twitter agreed in April that he would buy the company for $54.20 per share.

Musk said in July he was walking away from the takeover agreement because he discovered Twitter had allegedly misled him about the amount of fake accounts, among other claims. Part of Musk's case was based on allegations by Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko that became public in August.

Twitter's legal team has wanted to investigate if Quinn Emanuel lawyer Alex Spiro, who has led the case for Musk, communicated with the whistleblower as early as May. Twitter lawyers were suspicious that Zatko sent an anonymous May 6 email to Spiro. The sender claimed to be a former Twitter employee, offered information about the company and suggested communicating by alternate means.

Spiro said in a filing with the court on Wednesday he never read the email until Twitter brought it to his attention and it appeared to be someone seeking a job. Spiro also said he was unaware of the existence of Zatko's allegations before they became public on Aug. 23.

