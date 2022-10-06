OAS says maintaining pressure on Nicaragua for release of political prisoners

The Organization of American States (OAS) is continuing to pressure Nicaragua's government to release political prisoners and to preserve human rights, its secretary general said on Wednesday.

Nicaragua announced its departure from the OAS in April after the organization declared the country's presidential election illegitimate, following President Daniel Ortega's victory in a campaign marked by the imprisonment of his political rivals. "None of the (measures) that have been imposed have been lifted," OAS' Secretary General Luis Almagro said at a press conference ahead of the 52nd General Assembly in Lima.

"Many of these works are being focused on the release of political prisoners, humanitarian issues and human rights." Almagro also commented on Venezuela's plans to leave the organization, which have been pending since April 2017.

"We must recognize that they owe us some millions of dollars of outstanding accounts," he said. The Venezuelan mission that has participated in recent OAS meetings, headed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, announced it will not attend this year's assembly.

A statement published by the delegation said the rejection of the interim government by some countries was a key factor. The General Assembly's debate has been focusing on the delegation's credentials instead of the humanitarian problems faced by the country, the statement said.

The assembly of foreign ministers in Lima is expected to discuss issues such as food security due to a shortage of fertilizers sparked by the war in Ukraine. Some 24 foreign ministers have confirmed their participation, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after his tour this week in other Latin American countries.

