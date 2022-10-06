Fadnavis hails Maharashtra CM Shinde's Dussehra rally

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally and exuded confidence for the upcoming Assembly elections. "Will congratulate the Chief Minister, yesterday he showed who is the real Shiv Sena, yesterday there were twice the number of people in BKC than Shivaji Park," said Fadnavis.

He also highlighted "saffron" and "real Shiv Sena's" victory. "There will be saffron on the assembly but that saffron will be the saffron of the real Shiv Sena i.e. Shinde of Shiv Sena and BJP alliance," he added.

He also alleged former CM Uddhav Thackeray has shielded the Mumbai blast convicts. "He (Uddhav Thackeray) supported the Mumbai bomb blast convicts, took along those who called Savarkar bad every day, and therefore he is seeing such times," he said.

Earlier on October 5, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his Dussehra rally hit back at Uddhav Thackeray for his Katappa remark, saying that even Katappa had self-respect and did not have double standards. "They call me 'Katappa'. I want to tell you that even 'Katappa' had self-respect and did not have double standards like you," Shinde said.

Recently Uddhav Thackeray said, "The only thing I feel angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were thinking that I will never return from hospital." Slamming Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that if Balasaheb Thackeray had been alive, Narayan Rane would have become the CM.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) didn't feel ashamed of taking the oath of CM. If Balasaheb Thackeray had been alive he would not have become CM, Balasaheb would have made Narayan Rane CM", CM added. Balasaheb Thackeray's other son Jaidev Thackeray came to show his support and shared the stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground on Wednesday.

Extending support to CM Shinde, Jaidev Thackeray said, "Don't leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for farmers and commoners". Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and leaders from his faction attended the Shiv Sena Dussehra rally on MMRDA ground.

Shinde paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray. 'Shashtr pooja' (worship of arms) was performed for the 51 feet sword for which a Mahant was called from Ayodhya in UP." Shinde lambasted his former party leader Uddhav Thackeray over the alliance with Congress and called him a traitor. "Balasaheb Thackeray made an alliance with BJP. You did 'gaddari', we are not 'gaddar'. You have committed a sin... go apologise to Balasaheb samadhi at Shivaji Park".

Shinde further lauded his governance and said that while Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the people of Maharashtra and sold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, he brought about a revolution. "You point at us for stealing your father but you have sold your father and the packed ground here shows this," he said. (ANI)

