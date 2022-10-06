Left Menu

NCW summons Cong leader Udit Raj over remarks against President Murmu

The National Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Udit Raj over his sycophancy remark against President Droupadi Murmu. In a notice issued on Thursday, the commission asked him to appear before it on October 10 and explain his extremely condemnable and shamefulcomments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:29 IST
NCW summons Cong leader Udit Raj over remarks against President Murmu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has summoned Congress leader Udit Raj over his ''sycophancy'' remark against President Droupadi Murmu. In a notice issued on Thursday, the commission asked him to appear before it on October 10 and explain his ''extremely condemnable and shameful comments. At a function recently, Murmu noted Gujarat manufactures 76 percent of salt produced in the country. ''It can be said that all countrymen eat Gujarat's salt,'' she had said.

The western state produces nearly 80 percent of the salt consumed in India.

Referring to Murmu's remark, Udit Raj posted a strongly-worded tweet on Wednesday, targeting her. ''No country should get a president like Droupadi Murmu. This is the height of sycophancy. She says 70 percent of people eat Gujarat's salt. Spend your life eating salt, then you will know the truth.'' In the notice, the NCW said The Commission has taken cognizance of his remark. ''The comments made are extremely condemnable and shameful. The Commission has sent a notice to Shri Udit Raj. NCW has scheduled a hearing and asked Shri Raj to appear before the Commission in person on October 10, 2022, at 3 pm,'' the women's body said in a press statement. Facing backlash from the BJP and other quarters over social media, the Congress leader put out a clarification on Twitter, saying his statement on President Murmu was his only and ''nothing to do with the Congress''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022