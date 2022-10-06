Left Menu

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:35 IST
S.Korea's Yoon, Japan's Kishida condemn N.Korea's missile tests
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed during a phone call on Thursday that a clear message should be sent to North Korea that its provocation would face consequences, South Korea's presidential office said.

The leaders strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile tests as acts of serious provocation and said reckless provocation must be stopped, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

