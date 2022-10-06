Punjab CM Mann condoles Sikh family's killing in US, seeks MEA's intervention for thorough probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh family in California and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the US authorities to ensure a thorough probe into the matter.

The bodies of Jasdeep Singh (39), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh (39) were found in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday evening.

The family was kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

They belonged to Harsi Pind village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

''Got the news of the killing of four Indians including an eight months old girl in California. I was saddened to hear this news... Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter,'' Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Later in a statement here, he termed the killing of the family unfortunate.

The chief minister said this is a highly condemnable incident which has shocked everyone, especially Punjabis living across the globe.

''This brutal murder has raised questions over the security of Punjabis even in advanced nations like the USA,'' Mann said.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to impress upon the US government the need for a thorough probe into the matter.

The Centre must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in America, he said.

''Topmost priority must be accorded to this for ensuring the safety of Punjabis living there,'' he added.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed shock over the killing of the Sikh family.

''Shocked by the news of murder of 4 people including 8 month old girl who were kidnapped in California. My heart goes out to the grieving family and relatives back in India. Hope strictest punishment is awarded to the perpetrators,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the deaths.

''Brutal kidnapping & murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with bereaved family,'' Badal tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, ''This (is) shocking beyond expression. I share the grief over this gruesome mass-murder of innocent people. Hope guilty are duly punished.''

