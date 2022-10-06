Left Menu

EU energy policy must not be dictated by Germany, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:49 IST
  • Poland

European energy policy must not be dictated by Germany and must serve the interests of all countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday as he arrived at a European Union summit in Prague.

"It cannot be that the interests of one country, the interests of Germany, set the price path for all member states," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

"Here today we often talk about the egoism of Germany... we can clearly see that it cannot be the case that the European Union's energy policy is dictated by Germany."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

