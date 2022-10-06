Why Delhi LG not ordering a probe into toll tax 'scam' worth Rs 6,000 cr: AAP

The AAP on Thursday asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena why he has not yet ordered a probe into alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore even though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent him a complaint in this connection with “documents'' two months ago. Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s Delhi civic body election in-charge Durgesh Pathak also wondered if Saxena was not able to ''muster courage'' to order a probe into the alleged scam as some “very senior leader” of the BJP was involved in it. There was no immediate reaction from the LG office to the AAP's charge. “It's been about two months since Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent a letter to the LG, along with documents, asking for a probe into the scam. Leave aside ordering a probe, LG has not even sent an acknowledgment of Sisodia’s letter so far,” Pathak said. He said Lieutenant Governor Saxena has ordered several probes against the AAP government in Delhi so far since he assumed charge and authorities investigating them are yet to achieve any breakthrough. “LG orders a probe against the AAP government every other day without any proof. But, we welcome it. Investigate as much as you want. We welcome all probes,” Pathak said. “But, why is the LG running away from ordering a probe into this toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore? Which BJP leader he is trying to protect. It seems some very senior BJP leader is involved in this scam. That’s why, it seems LG is not able to muster courage and order a probe into the scam,” he charged.

The AAP leader demanded that the LG order a probe into the alleged toll tax scam. On August 10, Sisodia had written to Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)