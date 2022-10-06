Adityanath visits Ramanandi Peeth in Jaipur, offers tributes to Acharya Dharmendra

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Ramanandi Peeth in Virat Nagar here and offered tributes to Hindu seer Acharya Dharmendra who recently passed away.

He also attended a programme in which Acharya Dharmendra's son Somendra took over the reins of the peeth in the presence of saints.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said Acharya Dharmendra was devoted to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was happy over the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said the Ramanadi Peeth in Virat Nagar also had an important role in the movement of saints against the partition.

Acharya Dharmendra worked for the Hindu community, he said.

Acharya Dharmendra was a member of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He led a movement to stop cow slaughter in 1965.

He died on September 19.

