We will continue to support NPP-led govt in Meghalaya: BJP leader

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:47 IST
Meghalaya minister and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai asserted that his party will continue to support the NPP-led government in the state, amid speculations of the saffron camp withdrawing support to the coalition.

Shullai's comments came almost a month after BJP's Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao said the party would soon take a call on whether to continue its support to the NPP-led government in the state, following allegations of corruption against the Conrad K Sangma dispensation.

“The BJP will not withdraw from the alliance, and will complete its stipulated term in the coalition,” Shullai told PTI.

The state minister on Wednesday said withdrawing support to the government at this juncture would create a wrong perception among BJP supporters.

Shullai was seconded by the party's Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie, who claimed that Ao had made the remark without consulting other state leaders.

“He (Ao) did not consult the state leaders. I have informed our central leadership about the matter,” Mawrie said.

BJP’s legislative party leader AL Hek could not be contacted for his comments.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has 48 MLAs, including 23 of the NPP, in the 60-member assembly.

The BJP, with two MLAs, is an ally of the National People’s Party-led coalition government in the state.

The assembly elections in the northeastern state are expected to be held in the first half of the next year.

Referring to several corruption charges against the coalition government, Ao had said last month the saffron camp was examining the complaints.

“Our workers have been instructed to collect evidence. If required, central agencies will probe the allegations,” he had said.

Ao had accused the NPP of ''running the MDA government at the cost of the BJP''.

The relation between the two parties has recently soured over various issues, including the arrest of BJP Meghalaya unit vice president Bernard N Marak.

The police apprehended him for his alleged involvement in extorting money from traders leading to a rise in prices of certain food items.

Marak is in jail in connection with two cases, including one of running a sex racket from his farmhouse in West Garo Hills district.

