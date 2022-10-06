Left Menu

'Even my wife doesn't scold me as much as LG sahib': Kejriwal asks Saxena to 'chill a bit'

With his government at loggerheads with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over multiple issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said even his wife does not scold him as much as the LG.The AAP supremo, tongue firmly in cheek, said in a tweet he has not received as many love letters from his wife in the entire life as he has from the LG in just six months.LG sahib, chill a bit Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:11 IST
'Even my wife doesn't scold me as much as LG sahib': Kejriwal asks Saxena to 'chill a bit'
  • Country:
  • India

With his government at loggerheads with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over multiple issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said even his wife does not ''scold'' him as much as the LG.

The AAP supremo, tongue firmly in cheek, said in a tweet he has not received as many ''love letters'' from his wife ''in the entire life'' as he has from the LG in just six months.

''LG sahib, chill a bit!'' Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi. ''And ask your super boss also to chill a bit.'' Kejriwal's remarks came days after Saxena in a letter accused the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues of showing ''utter disregard'' towards the commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by not attending events at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat.

Saxena had termed their absence ''unacceptable'' and ''appalling'', saying such events call for ''commemoration of much beyond the issuing of symbolic advertisements in newspapers that your government very promptly did''.

Last week, Saxena had written to Kejriwal to expedite permissions for felling of trees, citing the delay in infrastructure projects.

''Even my wife does not scold me as much as the LG sahib. My wife has not written me as many love letters in the entire life as LG sahib has in the past six months,'' he said in the tweet in Hindi. After Saxena took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May, he has ordered probes into a host of initiatives of the Kejriwal government including the now withdrawn excise policy, construction of classrooms, and hospitals. He also recently ordered a probe in the Delhi's power subsidy scheme.

The AAP has been alleging LG's actions were politically motivated and that he has been working at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022