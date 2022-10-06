Left Menu

BJP brass in poll-bound Karnataka to meet tomorrow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:28 IST
The executive committee meeting of the BJP's Karnataka unit will take place here on Friday with deliberations expected to revolve around the party's strategy for the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurapa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel are slated to take part.

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said a total of 592 people who are the state executive committee members comprising sitting MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers, presidents of various wings of the BJP, secretaries, organisers of various cells, district BJP presidents and general secretaries will attend the meeting.

There will be day-long discussions about various schemes and projects of the state and central governments, and interactions with question and answer sessions on the Palace Grounds here, he said.

''We will prepare an agenda and the roadmap in the executive committee meeting highlighting the role of Karnataka in the light of 'Azadi ka' Amrit Mahotsav and keeping in view the 'Amrit Kaal' for the next 25 years,'' Ravi said.

There will be an exhibition near the meeting venue, Ravi said, adding that the Bengaluru BJP team has themed it around Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

In addition, the achievements of the state government and Centre will also be displayed at the exhibition that would feature a pictorial story showcasing the rise of the party over the years.

