People will decide who wins, says Dhananjay Munde on Pankaja Munde's announcement about 2024 Assembly polls

A day after Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde said she was beginning preparations for the 2024 Assembly polls in Parli, sitting Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde said the people of the constituency will decide who emerges winner.The BJP leader, who was a minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019, was defeated by Dhananjay Munde, also her cousin, by a margin of more than 30,000 votes in the 2019 Assembly polls.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:36 IST
A day after Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde said she was beginning preparations for the 2024 Assembly polls in Parli, sitting Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dhananjay Munde said the people of the constituency will decide who emerges winner.

The BJP leader, who was a minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019, was defeated by Dhananjay Munde, also her cousin, by a margin of more than 30,000 votes in the 2019 Assembly polls.

''I have not heard Pankaja Munde's speech so I will not react to it. But contesting from any seat and preparing for it is everyone's right. People will decide who emerges winner,'' the NCP MLA told a news channel in Beed.

Pankaja Munde had made the announcement about preparing for the 2024 polls at her Dussehra rally in Sawargaon Ghat of Beed district on Wednesday.

