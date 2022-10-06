Left Menu

BJP to hold mega events, tour programmes of key party leaders ahead of elections in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:42 IST
BJP to hold mega events, tour programmes of key party leaders ahead of elections in Karnataka
With an eye on the Karnataka Assembly elections that are just months away, top leaders of the BJP are set to take up statewide tours and hold a series of mega public meetings.

While BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh have already started touring the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party stalwart B S Yediyurappa will start their trips from October 11.

''These tours will continue till December covering at least 165 assembly segments,'' BJP state vice president Nirmal Kumar Surana told PTI on Thursday.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and other senior Union ministers and leaders will also visit the state ahead of the polls.

He added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit the state on October 16 during 'Kumbh Mela' at a 'Triveni Sangama' or the confluence of three rivers -- Lakshman Teertha, Cauvery and Hemavathi -- at Ambigarahalli in K R Pet in Mandya district.

''The Kumbh Mela is a three-day event starting from October 14, which the Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Suttur Math pontiff Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami will also attend,'' Surana said.

The party has also decided to organise mega public meetings to woo various communities.

According to Surana, the party will organise an 'Other Backward Castes' public meeting on October 30 at Kalaburagi.

In November, the party planned a meeting of Scheduled Tribes in Ballari and another meeting of Scheduled Caste communities in Mysuru.

Further, in December, the party will hold 'BJP Raitha Morcha' (farmers' wing) meet in Hubballi, BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) meet in Bengaluru and BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing) meet in Mangaluru.

