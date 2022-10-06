BJP luring unemployed youth into agitation against Rajasthan govt in poll-bound Gujarat: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of luring some of the unemployed youth from the state into holding a foot march against his government in Gujarat.

Gehlot said his government has already given jobs to 1.31 lakh people, recruitment for 1.24 lakh posts is underway, and another one lakh jobs have been announced in the budget.

“This way, 3.55 lakh vacancies will be filled. More jobs will be announced in the next budget, which will be dedicated to the youth,” Gehlot said at a public programme in Bhilwara's Raipur.

He said despite taking several decisions in favour of the youth, some of those unemployed were defaming the state by holding a foot march in Gujarat.

Earlier, those in service used to form unions, but now, unemployed individuals have started forming their union and are working to defame the government, he claimed.

“Such youth are holding a yatra to defame the Rajasthan government in Gujarat, a state which is performing the worst in the employment sector. But because Assembly elections are going to be held there, the BJP must have lured them into working against our government,” he said.

A group of job seekers from Rajasthan are holding a yatra in Gujarat for the last four days alleging that the Gehlot government has not fulfilled promises made to them.

Their foot march, named 'Dandi Yatra', will cover 150 km before culminating at the Congress office in Gujarat. The group will also hold a dharna outside the party office in Ahmedabad.

Gehlot said his government is trying to create a conducive environment for investment in the state. He said the 'Invest Rajasthan' summit to be held in Jaipur on October 7 and 8 will boost job opportunities in the state, Nearly 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the summit.

He said Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 11 lakh crore have been signed with various companies and this will give impetus to industrial growth in the state.

Highlighting the schemes and programmes launched by his government, Gehlot said the ones such as Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme should be implemented at the national level, too.

On the occasion, Gehlot unveiled a statue of former MLA Kailash Trivedi, who died of post-Covid complications a couple of years ago.

