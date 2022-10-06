Udit Raj takes 'sycophancy' swipe at President Murmu, BJP says it exposes Cong's 'anti-tribal' mindset

Congress leader Udit Raj's unseemly swipe at President Droupadi Murmu that she was engaging in ''sycophancy'' with her comments that most Indians eat salt produced in Gujarat drew a sharp reaction on Thursday from the BJP, which claimed the remark exposed the opposition party's ''anti-tribal'' mindset.

The BJP also demanded the Congress' apology for Udit Raj's remarks.

At a function recently, Murmu noted Gujarat manufactures 76 per cent of salt produced in the country. ''It can be said that all countrymen eat Gujarat's salt,'' she had said.

The western state produces nearly 80 per cent of the salt consumed in India, according to official data.

Udit Raj posted a strongly-worded tweet on Wednesday, targeting the President. ''No country should get a president like Droupadi Murmu. This is the height of sycophancy. She says 70 per cent of people eat Gujarat's salt. Spend your life eating salt, then you will know the truth.'' His remarks drew sharp reactions on social media, with many users noting the President's statement was true.

Hitting out at Raj, the BJP said in the past also Congress leaders have made objectionable remarks about India's first tribal president.

''It is a matter of surprise and pain that Congress leaders are regularly using such undignified expressions. This exposes the party's anti-tribal mindset. The Congress should apologise,'' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. He also recalled the unsavoury row triggered by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier when he had used the term ''Rashtrapatni'' for the president.

Chowdhury had later termed it a ''slip of the tongue'' and apologised to the President.

Another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, accused the Congress of ''insulting'' India's first tribal woman president.

Besides Chowdhury's comments, he also recalled Congress leader Ajoy Kumar using ''evil mindset'' expression while referring to the BJP's choice of Murmu as the presidential candidate.

''If the Congress was against this language of calling the highest Constitutional post holder a 'chamcha' (sycophant), would it sack Udit Raj? Will Rahul and Sonia Gandhi condemn this statement? It is unlikely they will, as such statements are applauded by the Gandhi family. The Congress had ensured the defeat of B R Ambedkar twice in polls,'' Poonawalla said.

In a statement, he also said,''Droupadi Murmu ji rose through sheer hard work and commitment despite her challenging socioeconomic circumstances and became the people's president but the Congress cannot accept this.'' As the row over Udit Raj's comments intensified, the former MP issued a clarification, describing his dig at the President as his ''personal comments''.

''My statement as regards Draupadi Murmu ji is mine & has nothing to do with the Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name of Adivasi (tribal). It doesn’t mean she is no longer Adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reaches a higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum,'' he tweeted.

In a video statement, Raj said, ''When Droupadi ji said that 70 per cent of people eat Gujarat's salt, I said this is the height of sycophancy. I did not say this to the president of India but to a representative of tribals and Dalits. This has nothing to do with the Congress or any political party.'' Raj said he asked why she is silent on SC/ST issues, privatisation, reservation and so many things pass through her like the judges' panel, SC/ST panel and even the staff in the president's house, and whether she has done anything for the SC/STs. ''This communication is between us. We both are from the SC/ST community...Nothing to do with the president of India, as far as I am concerned... It is not an insult, it is my cry that when SC/ST rise to the higher office they become dumb and deaf, why they become like that, they must answer,'' he said.

Raj also slammed BJP leader Patra, asserting that it was a communication between him and Murmu.

''Dr Ambedkar feared that in the name of SC/ST, dumb & deaf will be represented, it’s proving. I was respected in BJP till I didn't raise issues related SC/ST.U rob our votes thru dummies,'' he said in another tweet.

''Dube, Tiwari, Agarwal, Goel can’t ask such a question from Draupadi Murmu Ji what I did? SC/ST has the right to cry, ask questions & duty to fight for her. BJP gave me respect & opportunity but when I raised the issues like privatisation, reservation & representation, I became bad,'' Raj added.

The National Commission for Women summoned Raj for his ''inappropriate and objectionable comments''. It has asked him to appear before the Commission in person on October 10.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, ''Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice.'' Raj comes from the Scheduled Caste community and was elected to Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket in 2014. He joined the Congress before the 2019 polls after the BJP denied him a ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)