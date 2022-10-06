Left Menu

Punjab: AAP MLA Bharaj to marry party volunteer on Friday

Updated: 06-10-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:07 IST
Punjab: AAP MLA Bharaj to marry party volunteer on Friday
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj is slated to marry a party volunteer on Friday.

Bharaj (28) will tie the nuptial knot with Mandeep Singh (29) in Patiala. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to attend the wedding event, a party leader said on Thursday.

Bharaj, a law graduate, had defeated political heavyweight and former minister Vijay Inder Singla in the Assembly elections held earlier this year by 36,430 votes.

