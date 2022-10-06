Punjab: AAP MLA Bharaj to marry party volunteer on Friday

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj is slated to marry a party volunteer on Friday.

Bharaj (28) will tie the nuptial knot with Mandeep Singh (29) in Patiala. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to attend the wedding event, a party leader said on Thursday.

Bharaj, a law graduate, had defeated political heavyweight and former minister Vijay Inder Singla in the Assembly elections held earlier this year by 36,430 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)