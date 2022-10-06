Left Menu

Czech social media users claim country annexed Russian territory.

Well done our Czech friends for de-masking the absurdity of Russias fictitious referendums in Ukraine. An anonymous Twitter user in Poland first posted about the fake annexation of Kaliningrad. There has since been an explosion of jokes under the hashtags Kralovec and VisitKralovec.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech social media users have shared satirical tweets claiming that the Czech Republic has annexed the Russian territory of Kaliningrad and renamed it Kralovec.

It is a satire on Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories where Kremlin-installed authorities held voter “referendums” that Ukraine and its allies regard as an illegitimate farce.

Even Slovak President Zuzana Caputova got in on the joke on Thursday, tweeting “I might consider a state visit. Or not.” Turning serious, she added: ''Well done our #Czech friends for de-masking the absurdity of #Russia's fictitious referendums in #Ukraine.” An anonymous Twitter user in Poland first posted about the fake “annexation” of Kaliningrad. A Czech member of the European Parliament, Tomasz Zdechovsky, then posted about it. There has since been an explosion of jokes under the hashtags Kralovec and VisitKralovec.

