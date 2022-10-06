Left Menu

TRS informs EC about name-change

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:56 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Thursday informed the Election Commission about the change of the party name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Senior BRS leader and vice-chairman of Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar submitted the copies of the resolution passed at the party's general body meeting on Wednesday about the name-change and other relevant documents to the EC in New Delhi, a BRS release said here.

Vinod Kumar told reporters in Delhi that if a party makes changes in its address and others, it should inform the EC without delay as per relevant rules.

Accordingly, the details have been submitted to the Commission, he said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao eyeing a national role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

