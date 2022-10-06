Those working against AIADMK will not be taken back, says Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday ruled out any scope for accepting those from the breakaway group led by O Panneerselvam back into the party.

Lashing out at those attempting to ''discredit'' and weaken the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the party would continue to remain as a strong force in the State.

''There's hundred per cent no chance of taking back those who are working against AIADMK's interest. Those attempting to subvert the party will vanish in thin air,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister hoped the Supreme Court verdict will be delivered in his favour and pave way for holding election to the post of general secretary.

After Panneerselvam challenged the Madras High Court order allowing Palaniswami to continue as party's interim general secretary, the Supreme court, recently, directed Palaniswami not to conduct election to party's general secretary post. The case is expected to come up for hearing on November 21.

