Left Menu

Those working against AIADMK will not be taken back, says Palaniswami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:58 IST
Those working against AIADMK will not be taken back, says Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday ruled out any scope for accepting those from the breakaway group led by O Panneerselvam back into the party.

Lashing out at those attempting to ''discredit'' and weaken the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the party would continue to remain as a strong force in the State.

''There's hundred per cent no chance of taking back those who are working against AIADMK's interest. Those attempting to subvert the party will vanish in thin air,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister hoped the Supreme Court verdict will be delivered in his favour and pave way for holding election to the post of general secretary.

After Panneerselvam challenged the Madras High Court order allowing Palaniswami to continue as party's interim general secretary, the Supreme court, recently, directed Palaniswami not to conduct election to party's general secretary post. The case is expected to come up for hearing on November 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022